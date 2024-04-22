sabc-plus-logo

ANC loses legal battle against MK Party regarding trademark

The ANC has suffered another setback in the legal arena, as it lost its case against the MK Party in the High Court in Durban.

The ANC had taken legal action against the uMkhonto weSizwe Party, alleging infringement of the Trademark Act.

The dispute centered on the use of a name and logo resembling those of the ANC’s now disbanded uMkhonto weSizwe military wing.

ANC application against MK Party trademark dismissed by High Court

MK vs ANC I Who owns the MK logo?:

