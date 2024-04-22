ANC loses legal battle against MK Party regarding trademark

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The ANC has suffered another setback in the legal arena, as it lost its case against the MK Party in the High Court in Durban.

The ANC had taken legal action against the uMkhonto weSizwe Party, alleging infringement of the Trademark Act.

The dispute centered on the use of a name and logo resembling those of the ANC’s now disbanded uMkhonto weSizwe military wing.

ANC application against MK Party trademark dismissed by High Court

MK vs ANC I Who owns the MK logo?:

The #MK Party says it has won today’s trademark judgment in the Durban High Court. It was up against the ANC over the use of the logo which bears a shield and a spear. The judgment was delivered a short while ago. #sabcnews pic.twitter.com/Uvt1lUzyGm — Vusi Khumalo (@djvuslo) April 22, 2024

[BREAKING] The KZN High Court in Durban has dismissed with costs the @MYANC’s case over the use of the uMkhonto weSizwe name & logo by the @MkhontoweSizwex party #sabcnews — Zoleka Qodashe (@ZOLEKV_Q) April 22, 2024

JUST IN: The ANC’s battle for interdictory relief over the use and name of the uMkhonto we Sizwe logo has been dismissed with costs in the KZN High Court in Durban. #SABCNews — Canny Maphanga (@CannyMaphanga) April 22, 2024