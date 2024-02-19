Dismissal of Ingonyama Trust Board officials raises concern

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Some senior members of the Zulu royal family say the mass dismissal of officials attached to AmaZulu King Misuzulu KaZwelithini is an orchestration to destabilise the operations of the Ingonyama Trust Board for personal financial gains.

The members were led by Prince Thokozani Zulu, who had previously expressed his support for Prince Simakade as the heir to the Zulu throne.

King Misuzulu dismissed several officials including the Chairperson of Ingonyama Trust, Inkosi Thanduyise Mzimela, and his spokesperson Prince Africa Zulu of the Onkweni royal household.

Prince Thokozani Zulu says, “The dismissal of a summary of the officials especially those under the Ingonyama Trust Board is that we raised some of our concerns. We do believe that this is a way that MisiZulu is trying to financially benefit himself through the land of the Zulu nation, which is under the Trust. We believe he wants to do this before he is dethroned.”

Prince Thokozani also criticized King MisuZulu’s actions of appointing himself as Chair of the Ingonyama Trust Board, which he says, ridicules and demotes the Zulu throne.

“We are indeed worried because it is a serious affliction on the dignity of the throne of the Zulu royal family and the throne. “

