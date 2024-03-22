Mapisa-Nqakula launches urgent court interdict to prevent arrest

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Speaker of the National Assembly, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, has launched an urgent court interdict to prevent her arrest and also asking for docket to be handed over

It is reported that the Speaker has been detained at the Pretoria police station. She will appear in court today.

Mapisa-Nqakula’s home was raided by the National Prosecuting Authorities’s Investigating Directorate in connection with alleged corruption during her tenure as Minister of Defence.

Despite maintaining her innocence following Tuesday’s raid, she has also decided to step aside from her position.

Meanwhile, the Democratic Alliance (DA) has called for her immediate resignation.

DA Deputy Chief Whip, Dr Annelie Lotriet, says the speaker should step down to protect the integrity of Parliament.