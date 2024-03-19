Opposition parties call for National Assembly Speaker to step aside

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Opposition parties have called on the speaker of the National Assembly, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, to step aside.

This comes after her Johannesburg home was raided by the Investigating Directorate on Tuesday morning following allegations of corruption.

Mapisa-Nqakula is accused of allegedly soliciting R2.3 million from a contractor, during her tenure as Minister of Defence and Military Veterans.

The allegations have also been referred to the Joint Committee on Ethics and Members’ Interests for investigation.

In a statement, Parliament reiterated that the Speaker maintains her innocence adding she has nothing to hide and is cooperating with the investigation.

NA speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula’s home raided: Adv. Stefanie Fick