NPA stands firm on case against Magashule in asbestos trial

Free State National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Spokesperson, Mojalefa Senokoatsane, has refuted claims that the NPA is deliberately sabotaging former Premier Ace Magashule’s political career by applying delay tactics on the asbestos trial.

The multimillion-rand asbestos roof removal trial has been postponed to the 14th of June 2024 in the Free State High Court in Bloemfontein on Monday.

Among the accused are Magashule, businessman Edwin Sodi and former Human Settlements MEC, Olly Mlamleli.

They are set to face more than 70 charges that include fraud, corruption, money laundering, and contravention of the Public Finance Management Act.

Magashule has always maintained that there’s no case against him, claiming his innocence.

However, Senokoatsane says they have a case.

“As the NPA we pride ourselves in prosecuting without fear, favour of prejudice. So, (in) this matter, we believe that there’s a case that the accused needs to answer to.”

Cholota to testify against Magashule

Meanwhile, Magashule’s former personal assistant, Moroadi Cholota, has been arrested in the United States over the weekend and is expected to make her first court appearance in that country on Monday.

This was revealed in court during proceedings today.

At some point, the NPA wanted Cholota to be a state witness against Magashule; a move that never materialised.

Senokoatsane confirmed Cholota’s arrest.