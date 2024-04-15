Delay in asbestos case is political: Magashule

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Leader of the African Congress for Transformation (ACT) Ace Magashule has described the delay in his R255 million asbestos case, as political. Magashule and 17 others, including several companies are accused of corruption in the case involving the asbestos roof removal project in the Free State.

The case has been postponed to the 14 June by the Free State High Court.

Magashule spoke soon after the postponement of the case.

“This is politics and I’m happy that the American Embassy and State Security has exposed some spies within the ANC, they have been exposed. .. We have told people that these people are captured, they are working for their masters. And I don’t know what people of South Africa still want to see and that is why we say this is the time to vote organisations like African Congress for Transformation.”

The Free State provincial coordinator of the party, Khaketla Mokoena, says the case is meant to slow Magashule down on his election campaign. He says the continuous postponements and the fact that the trial has been on the pre-trial roll for two years is proof that the state does not have a case against their leader.

“We have been waiting for this to come and we believe that he is innocent until proven otherwise. Our expectation is to see the end of this thing so that we continue to campaign, we are left with only a few days before the national and provincial elections, so this is wasting our time to campaign.”