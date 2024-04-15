Asbestos case postponed, Magashule says NPA has nothing on him

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The multi-million Rand asbestos roof removal trial, which was due to start in the Free State High Court in Bloemfontein this morning has been postponed to the 14th of June.

The case relates to former African National Congress (ANC) Secretary-General and former Free State Premier, Ace Magashule, together with 17 co-accused who are facing more than 70 counts of fraud, corruption, and money laundering, among others.

The 255 million rand asbestos roof removal case scheduled for trial in the Free State high court will again be postponed. #sabcnews pic.twitter.com/W9VaRa2Tsx — Aphumelele Mdlalane (@AphumeleleMdla2) April 15, 2024

Magashule, Edwin Sodi, former Human Settlements MEC Olly Mlamleli and others face charges of fraud, corruption, money laundering, and contravention of the Public Finance Management Act.

A bid by Magashule and some of the accused to have the charges against them dropped was dismissed by both the High Court and the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA).

During the last appearance, a warrant of arrest was issued for accused 5, Diamond Hill trading representative after failing to make it to court without an apology.

Speaking to the media outside court, Magashule says he’s adamant that the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has nothing on him.

“I’m ready but because there’s no trial, my readiness means something else. NPA is wasting our time. I’ve said I have never taken a cent, never stole any government money. I’ve never done anything wrong, and they know for sure. They delay and delay…I expect another delay. We are ready for the trial. We (are) supposed to start today but I don’t what’s going to happen it’s clear that the state is not ready because they know that they have no case.”

