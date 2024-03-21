Mapisa-Nqakula takes special leave amid corruption investigation

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The Speaker of the National Assembly, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, has announced her decision to take special leave from her post in light of recent developments.

Earlier this week, Mapisa-Nqakula’s home was raided by the National Prosecuting Authorities’s Investigating Directorate in connection with alleged corruption during her tenure as Minister of Defence.

Although no formal arrest warrant has been issued, Mapisa-Nqakula has expressed her willingness to comply and cooperate with the authorities.

In a statement on Thursday, she says, “My lawyers have, however, proactively informed the National Prosecution Authority of my readiness to comply and cooperate should the need arise.”

Despite maintaining her innocence following Tuesday’s raid, she has decided to step aside from her position.

This decision means that she will not attend the 148th session of the Inter-Parliamentary Union Assembly in Geneva, Switzerland.

Mapisa-Nqakula has informed President Cyril Ramaphosa, Clerk of Parliament Xolile George and the ruling African National Congress party of her decision to take a leave of absence.

She says she took this decision by herself to protect the integrity of Parliament.

Alleged bribery Mapisa-Nqakula is accused of allegedly soliciting R2.3 million from a contractor, during her tenure as Minister of Defence and Military Veterans. The allegations have also been referred to the Joint Committee on Ethics and Members' Interests for investigation. In a statement, Parliament reiterated that the Speaker maintains her innocence, adding she has nothing to hide and is cooperating with the investigation.