Speaker’s home raided by Investigative Directorate

The home of the Speaker of the National Assembly Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula was raided by the Investigative Directorate on Tuesday morning.

Mapisa-Nqakula is accused of allegedly receiving millions of rands in cash as bribes from a service provider when she was the Minister of Defence.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has confirmed that the Speaker’s home was raided this morning.

Mapisa-Nqakula has yet to comment on the matter since the allegations were made against her.

NPA spokesperson, Advocate Mthunzi Mhaga explains, “The National Prosecuting Authority’s ID confirms that a search and seizure operation was carried out at the home of Speaker of Parliament Ms Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula by members of the ID on 19 March 2024 relating to an investigation against her. The NPA’s ID will not be making any further comment on the matter.”