sabc-plus-logo

Home

Speaker’s home raided by Investigative Directorate

  • National Assembly speaker, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula.
  • Image Credits :
  • SABC-News_Mapisa-Nqakula_Parliament
Reading Time: < 1 minute

The home of the Speaker of the National Assembly Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula was raided by the Investigative Directorate on Tuesday morning.

Mapisa-Nqakula is accused of allegedly receiving millions of rands in cash as bribes from a service provider when she was the Minister of Defence.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has confirmed that the Speaker’s home was raided this morning.

Mapisa-Nqakula has yet to comment on the matter since the allegations were made against her.

NPA spokesperson, Advocate Mthunzi Mhaga explains, “The National Prosecuting Authority’s ID confirms that a search and seizure operation was carried out at the home of Speaker of Parliament Ms Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula by members of the ID on 19 March 2024 relating to an investigation against her. The NPA’s ID will not be making any further comment on the matter.”

Author

MOST READ