Police Minister, Bheki Cele, says they’ve identified 12 persons of interest in connection with the torching of trucks in KwaZulu-Natal, Mpumalanga and Limpopo.

Twenty-one trucks have been set alight since the weekend in these provinces.

Police believe the attacks are coordinated from KwaZulu-Natal.

Cele says while no arrests have been made, one of the identified persons includes the main convener and co- ordinator of the attacks.

Police believe the attack on trucks may be related to economic sabotage.

No arrests have been made but Cele says arrests are imminent.

“Intelligence suggests that attacks on trucks may be business-related and we know that these are not just random acts of criminality, but organised. Evidence before us points to organised, coordinated operations that seek to undermine and sabotage the state and the business,” says Cele.

Video: Police brief the media on criminal activities targeting trucks in SA:

https://youtube.com/live/85h6ET3cgLY?feature=share

Earlier, President Cyril Ramaphosa sent a strong warning to those who are involved in burning trucks saying they would face the wrath of the law.

He was speaking at the graduation ceremony of cadets of the National Rural Youth Service Corps in Nigel, east of Johannesburg.

In the last four days unknown arsonists have set on fire at least 20 trucks in KwaZulu-Natal, Mpumalanga and Limpopo.