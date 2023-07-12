President Cyril Ramaphosa has sent a strong warning to those who are involved in burning trucks saying they will face the wrath of the law.

He was speaking at the graduation ceremony of cadets of the National Rural Youth Service Corps in Nigel, east of Johannesburg.

In the last four days unknown arsonists have set on fire at least 20 trucks in KwaZulu-Natal, Mpumalanga and Limpopo.

“We will not allow South Africa to have people running around on the rampage destroying the economic assets of our country. We will not allow those intent on sabortaging the economy of our country to have their way. We will go after them. They will face the full might of the law. I have directed the police supported by other security agencies such as intelligence to do all they have to do to find these people.”

Four more trucks set alight on the N2 between Ermelo and Piet Retief in Mpumalanga: