Six trucks have been torched on the N3 at Van Reenen’s Pass.

The attack happened in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The N3 Toll Route in the area is currently closed.

Northbound traffic heading to Johannesburg is being stopped at Tugela Plaza, while southbound traffic heading to Durban is stacked at the top of Van Reenen Pass.

N3 Toll Concession operations manager, Thania Dhoogra says, “The N3 toll route is currently closed to traffic along the Van Reenen’s Pass due to an incident in the early hours of this [Sunday] morning, during which arsonists set alight six heavy motor vehicles and their loads.”

“The clean up and recovery operations are currently underway, but road users are advised to please delay travel to the area until further notice. Law enforcement and emergency services are all on scene and are working hard to re-open the road to traffic as soon as it is safe to do so.”

The video below is reporting more on the story:

N3 Van Reenens is *CLOSED* due to trucks on FIRE. It is currently a no go zone at the moment. Please share that people planning a trip, to delay their trip. Tugela Plaza and Tugela East Plaza have been closed as well as the North Bound at Frere Inter Change pic.twitter.com/Ru2qUNOTEV — Road Angels Traffic Information (@Road_Angels_SA) July 9, 2023

07h26 09/07 #N3VehicleFireUpdate: N3 6X 53.4 N #N3JoburgBound along #VanReenenPass. Recovery and clean up still in progress. The entire road remains obstructed. Please delay travel to the area. 00976 (04) pic.twitter.com/SOG65CnPRu — N3 Toll Concession (@N3Route) July 9, 2023