Western Cape authorities are bracing for another cold front on Monday as the province has been hard hit by widespread flooding and damage to infrastructure.

Humanitarian relief is still being provided to many areas.

The floods have made many roads and bridges inaccessible.

Western Cape Minister of Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning, Anton Bredell, says the cold front is predicted to cause heavy rain in the Cape Winelands and Overberg Districts, potentially resulting in more flooding along the rivers.

“Another cold front is expected on Monday, 19 June, which will result in rain and showers over the Western parts of the Western Cape. The cold front moving in over the Western Cape will generate wave heights ranging between 4 to 5 metres between Alexander Bay and Plettenberg Bay.”

