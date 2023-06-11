Disaster crews have been placed on alert as a cold front is set to make landfall in Cape Town this evening. The weather office has forecast heavy rain and strong winds until late tomorrow.

Disaster Risk Management spokesperson Charlotte Powell, “Disruptive winds are forecast along the coast between Saldanha Bay and Plettenberg Bay, from Sunday afternoon into Monday, late evening. The City’s Disaster Risk Management Centre and related City departments and external role players are on standby, in the event of any localised flooding or other weather-related impacts that may occur.”

Today’s weather report: