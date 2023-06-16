More bad weather is being predicated for the Western Cape heading into the weekend after recent days’ heavy rain and gusts caused major damage across the province.

Thousands of residents have been affected.

The Weather Service has issued a Level 4 Warning of disruptive rainfall until tomorrow that could lead to localised flooding.

Floods leave a trail of damage in the Western Cape



Spokesperson for the City of Cape Town’s Disaster Risk Management Centre, Charlotte Powell says the metro’s emergency and rescue service is on high alert.

She has advised residents and shack dwellers on measures to be taken.

“Clearing out drainage systems, raising the floor level of a structure so that it is higher than the natural ground level, making sandbags, digging trenches around the house to divert water away, reporting blocked drains. Intakes and illegal dumping, illegal dumping in the storm water canals, and sewers make flooding worse. Also, fix leaking roofs.”

SA Weather Services issues weather warnings in different regions: