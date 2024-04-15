Severe thunderstorms trigger flooding on KZN’s South Coast

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Businesses, roads and homes in Margate, on the KwaZulu-Natal South Coast, suffered damage last night due to flooding triggered by severe thunderstorms.

The provincial Cooperative Governance Department (Cogta) confirmed in a statement that no injuries have been reported thus far. However, disaster management teams from Durban, down the South Coast, have been placed on alert.

This comes as the South African Weather Service (SAWS) issued a level 5 warning for heavy downpours, with projections of over 200 millimetres of rainfall within a 24-hour period.

The inclement weather is expected to persist until midnight tonight.

Motorists are advised to postpone their journeys, and residents in low-lying areas are urged to seek shelter in safer locations.

