One person killed, 3 wounded in Durban shooting

One person has been killed and three others critically wounded in a shooting incident in Adelaide Tambo Drive, in Durban North. At this stage the motive for the shooting is unknown.

According to emergency services four people were found shot in a house. ALS emergency services spokesperson Garrith Jamieson says the injured were rushed to hospital for further treatment.

“ALS paramedics received multiple calls for medical assistance at a shooting incident. One female was declared dead on the scene. The road was closed off to allow SAPS fo investigate the cause of the shooting.”

