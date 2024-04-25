KZN will pay for praise singer ‘s services as need arises: Premier

Reading Time: < 1 minute

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube says the provincial government will pay for the AmaZulu King’s cultural advisor and praise singer Buzetsheni Mdletshe’s services as the need arises.

Dube-Ncube also denied that they had terminated Mdletshe’s contract.

King Misuzulu kaZwelithini expressed his displeasure about such a move in a statement issued by the traditional Prime Minister Thulasizwe Buthelezi.

According to the royal household, Mdletshe plays an important role in preparations for traditional ceremonies, like the First Fruit ceremony.

Dube-Ncube says, “We haven’t curtailed any services of the praise singer and Mdletshe is still working and he works on a needs basis. In fact, even as we talk he still has a car in his possession, the car that was provided by the government and whenever he needs to he is able to travel with the King and he is paid for these services.”

“What is not going to happen is that he is not going to be having what used to happen previously, where he used to operate as a tour guide, sometimes he would operate as an adviser and sometimes he will operate as a historian,” she adds.

Interview with KZN provincial government spokesperson Bongi Gwala: