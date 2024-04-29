KZN police officer’s bail hearing postponed for mental observation

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The bail application of a 27-year-old Durban Metro police officer charged with the murder of his girlfriend has been postponed for him to be sent to a district surgeon for mental observation.

Sizwe Ngema appeared briefly in the Durban Magistrate’s Court on charges of murder and theft.

Ngema is accused of stabbing his girlfriend Yolanda Khuzwayo to death last month and then posting a video of her body on social media.

Khuzwayo was also a metro police officer.

State Prosecutor Calvin Govender told the court that it was pivotal for the state to proceed with Ngema’s bail application, once the results of his mental assessments were presented to the court.

“Due to the police docket and further investigations with the investigating officer, the state now found it prudent that the accused be sent to the district surgeon for assessments based on the information we have in the docket prior to the bail application proceeding. The state application today is for the matter to be adjourned for the district surgeon to mentally assess him.”