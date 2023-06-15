Western Cape Minister of Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning Anton Bredell says teams are working across the province to reopen roads and restore services that have been disrupted by heavy rain.

A series of cold fronts have made landfall in the province causing localised flooding in informal settlements, the flooding of roads, the overflow of rivers and mudslides.

Bredell says the adverse weather is expected to last all weekend.

“Our teams currently are busy clearing the roads as quickly as possible. We are also trying and working with Eskom to get the electricity up and running back in Hermanus, Gansbaai and Stanford areas. There’s also another cold front on its way and we ask our citizens to work with the teams. We are also currently releasing water from certain dams to protect the integrity of our dams.”

SA Weather Services warns of Orange Level 6 disruptive rainfall over Cape Metropole: