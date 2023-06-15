More high winds have begun blowing over the Cape Peninsula signalling the start of another strong cold front to hit the Cape on Thursday.

The South African Weather Service has issued a warning for more damaging winds, heavy downpours and cold conditions.

The impact of last night’s weather has caused widespread flooding and destruction including in Stellenbosch.

On Wednesday, two rivers and a canal burst their banks.

Several informal settlements were flooded and a primary school in Faure near Somerset West was evacuated.

The Old Faure Wine Farm was underwater as well as an animal shelter in Brackenfell, Bellville.

Meanwhile, Table Mountain National Park (TMNP) has advised dog walkers, cyclists and hikers in the park to be aware of dangerous conditions following adverse weather conditions.

Spokesperson, Lauren Clayton, says there have been incidents of mudslides, rockfalls, flooding, trees and branches that have fallen and a sinkhole.

More details on the damage and cautions in the Facebook post below: