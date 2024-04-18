Fear grips Khayelitsha community after 8 murders on Wednesday

Reading Time: 3 minutes

The community of Harare in Khayelitsha on the Cape Flats is living in fear following the killing of 8 people in separate incidents on Wednesday morning.

In the first incident, four men and a woman were found dead at Ncumu Street with gunshot wounds. A few hours later, the bodies of two people who sustained gunshot wounds were discovered at Mbotyi Street. Another body of a 35-year-old male was also found near the first crime scene.

Harare residents are still traumatised after the area was plagued by three shooting incidents that claimed the lives of 8 people.

Local councilor, Anele Gabhuza has called on the community to work with the police and the community police forum to ensure that crime has no place in the area.

“People now are fearing of this barbaric tendency of this shooting. They were all shot dead. The community now is not safe at all. So we need to come together, to work together with SAPS and the CPF and everyone. We must work together so that we can so that we can condemn these barbaric tendencies in our respective areas.”

Western Cape Minister of Police Oversight and Community Safety, Reagen Allen has strongly condemned the incident and is appealing to the public to come forward with information that may lead to the arrest of those responsible for the killings.

“The moment communities get wind of any criminal plans, they should inform law enforcement agencies so that it can be prevented. Every single murder is unnecessary. SAPS should also ensure that their intelligence is working optimally and that they follow up on every lead. As the Western Cape government, we will continue with our LEAP deployment in the Khayelitsha area in an effort to boost the SAPS crime-fighting efforts. We need these criminals off our streets.”

Meanwhile, Western Cape police say they are investigating the mass shooting. Police spokesperson André Traut says preliminary reports suggest that the mass shootings are linked to one another.

“Preliminary investigations into the multiple murders in Harare led detectives to believe that two incidents that preceded the one in Ncumu Street could possibly be linked. At around 02:50 an adult male and his adult girlfriend were shot and killed In Feza Street Harare, and shortly after that, a 35-year-old male was shot and killed not far from the first scene.” Three hours later, the murders in Ncumu Street were committed, possibly by the same suspects.”

Police are still searching for the suspects. I’m Andile Mbanjwa in Cape Town