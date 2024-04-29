Western Cape Education reopens Grades one and eight online admissions

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The Western Cape Education Department has reopened online admissions for Grades one and eight for the 2025 academic year because they have received over 8 000 late applications.

Western Cape Education Minister David Maynier says the initial online applications for the 2025 academic year ended on April 12.

Maynier says parents and guardians who missed the initial deadline can now apply until May 12.

“This brings the total number of learners whose parents have submitted applications for Grades one and eight in 2025 to 110 772 learners. The overwhelming majority of these applications (90.4%) have been captured on the online system by parents themselves. We thank the parents who have already applied so far, as they are helping us to plan better for a place for their child in a school next year. The late applications will be considered after those who applied on time.”

Meanwhile, during initial applications which closed last month, ten schools in the province were ranked as the most in-demand, receiving thousands more applications for Grade eight pupils.

The popularity of the schools may be linked to good matric results, the geography of the school and extra-curricular programmes.

