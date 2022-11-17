The media is expected to be allowed to continue to cover the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial when it resumes in the High Court in Pretoria on Thursday.

The defence will continue to cross-examine state witness, Tumelo Madlala, who is also a long-term friend of Meyiwa.

On Wednesday, the media was booted out of the courtroom after some television journalists inadvertently showed Madlala’s face.

Judge Tshifhiwa Maumela had ruled earlier that Madlala’s face should not be shown while testifying, after he accused the media of harassment.

The camera was panning to Judge Tshifhiwa Maumela who was making his way to his chambers.

Madlala was unintentionally captured when he suddenly stood up.

Madlala’s cross-examination

Madlala was among the people who were in the Vosloorus home of Meyiwa’s then-girlfriend, Kelly Khumalo, where the soccer star was shot and killed during an alleged robbery in October 2014.

On Wednesday, Madlala defended his failure to call an ambulance after the shooting while being cross-examined by counsel for accused number five, Advocate Zandile Mshololo.

Mshololo: “Did you call the ambulance to say there has been a person who has been injured here, come and help us?”

Madlala: “To start with, even though I’m Senzo’s best friend I cannot take decisions on my own if there is his lover who can make such decisions. Who am I take to make such decisions if the lover is present?”

Proceedings during Madlala’s cross-examination: