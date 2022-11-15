The family of murdered soccer star Senzo Meyiwa has confirmed that the father of Longwe Twala, Chicco Twala, visited the family on Saturday.

Twala confirmed to SABC News that he went to the Meyiwa family to offer his support.

He says he spoke to Meyiwa’s mother, saying that whoever is found guilty of his murder should face the full might of the law.

This comes as his son, Longwe has been accused by the defence in the murder trial as the one who brought the gun, believed to have killed the goalkeeper.

Speaking to SABC News outside the North Gauteng High Court on Tuesday morning, Meyiwa’s cousin, Nomalanga Meyiwa refused to comment on the talks between the family and Twala.

Drama in court

Earlier, there was a bit of drama at the Senzo Meyiwa trial on Tuesday morning when attorney TT Thobane exchanged words with Judge Tshifhiwa Maumela.

This after the state had objected to Thobane asking state witness Tumelo Madlala if he could take out his phone.

Thobane had been questioning Madlala on keeping track of time and the state was not happy when Thobane asked Madlala what time he had been picked up from where he had spent the night to come to the court this morning.

The state objected to the question saying there were security issues around the witness.

Judge Tshifhiwa instructed Thobane not to proceed with the question and move on to the next question.

“I am not saying he should answer the question. I am replying to the objection. Whether he answers the question, the court will make a ruling on that. Let me finish my submission to the state,” explained Thobane.

