The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial is expected to resume on Tuesday at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, after arguments on Monday regarding a statement from a witness.

The legal representative for accused one to four questioned witness Tumelo Madlala on how it came about that he deposed a statement, clearing Longwe Twala of being the one who shot and killed the goalkeeper.

Defence attorney TT Thobane was cross-examining Madlala, who was Meyiwa’s friend and one of the people who were in the house when Meyiwa was killed in Vosloorus in 2014.

Madlala made several statements before the police regarding the shooting.

Thobane suggested that there was more to Madlala’s mention of Longwe’s innocence than meets the eye.

But Madlala maintained he did not write any statement on his own but was formulated through a question and answer session with the police.

Thobane: “Did anyone ask you that? Why did you write that? It’s simple, I’m asking you, don’t tell me about anyone.”

Madlala: “He is the one who wrote the statement.”

Thobane: “Did anyone ask you because you are the one who narrated the statement, did anyone ask you to put that in the paragraph there?”

Madlala: “I did not insert any paragraph, as I said I narrated and someone wrote the statement.”

Tumelo Madlala continues with his testimony at the murder trial of 5 accused: