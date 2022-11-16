The cross-examination of the friend of the late Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana goalkeeper, Senzo Meyiwa, will continue in the High Court in Pretoria on Wednesday morning.

On Tuesday, Tumelo Madlala denied that featuring in a Netflix documentary about circumstances surrounding the death of the soccer star might have compromised the case.

Five people are being tried for Meyiwa’s murder.

The matter will resume with the defence for one of the accused, Advocate Zandile Mshololo, continuing to cross-examine Madlala who was among those who were in the house when the incident happened in October 2014.

Mshololo suggested that Madala’s involvement in the documentary might have affected the case.

Mshololo: “And it’s also correct that you gave the information when you were being interviewed by Netflix?”

Madlala: “Yes.”

Mshololo: “And you gave information when this case was still being investigated?

Madlala: “Yes I know about that.”

Mshololo: “Don’t you think you have compromised this case by giving that information to Netflix when this case was pending?”

Madlala: “I don’t think so.”

Legal analyst Nthabiseng Dubazana on how Tumelo Madlala is accused of betraying Meyiwa: