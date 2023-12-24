Traffic congestion has eased on most roads in, around Mpumalanga

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Traffic congestion has eased on most roads in and around Mpumalanga and at the Lebombo Border Gate. According to the Department of Community Safety Security and Liaison spokesperson, Moeti Mmusi, no major incidents have been reported in the last 24-hours.

On Saturday at least 13 people were killed on the Province’s roads in 24-hours.

13 road fatalities recorded in the last 24 hours in Mpumalanga:

Since the start of the festive season, several arrests have been made and vehicles impounded.

Mmusi has encouraged motorists to remain vigilant and cautious on the roads.

“Our operation are continuing on identified major routes. And so far in the province we have been able to stop 181 000 vehicles. Out of that some were discontinued over 600 or so and we have also arrested 47 people who have been charged for drinking and driving. So we are appealing to motorists to be vigilant as they are pushing through to their holiday destinations for Christmas.”