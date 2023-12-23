Traffic volumes expected to subside on Sunday: RTMC

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) says heavy traffic volumes across the country will begin to subside in the early hours of Sunday morning. The Pumulani and Carousel Plazas on the N1 North have been experiencing the most traffic with over 2000 vehicles passing per hour.

The N3 North has also experienced heavy traffic, most notably at the Mooi River Plaza. RTMC spokesperson, Simon Zwane says volumes will peak again later on Saturday.

“We are expecting that they’ll remain busy till the early hours of the morning, particularly in the destination provinces that are going to get very busy later on, KZN, Eastern Cape, and Limpopo. That traffic reached those provinces.”

Meanwhile, operations manager at the N3 Toll Concession, Thania Dhoogra says at midday there were two active incident scenes in KwaZulu-Natal, that caused disruptions and delays.

In the first incident, a truck was on fire near Estcourt. In the second incident earlier on Saturday, a multiple vehicle crash in the vicinity of Balgowan in the province’s Midlands.

“Two active incidents on the N3 toll route are contributing into the heavy delays and congestion into the route; particularly in Escourt and Balgowan there is a truck on fire and the multi vehicle crash are obstruction at a single lane in the south bound direction at each of these locations. N3TC thanks motorists for their patience and understanding and advise them to be prepared for the congestion and delays that may be the result while the emergency services are working to clear the scenes as quickly and safe as possible. Big traffic volumes in access of 2000 vehicles per hour have been recorded on the route traveling in south bound direction towards KwaZulu-Natal.”

