N3 toll route anticipates high traffic ahead of the Christmas weekend

The N3 Toll Concession has issued a warning regarding anticipated high traffic volumes on the N3 between Johannesburg and Durban, especially during the upcoming weekend and Tuesday next week.

The company managing the N3 Toll has advised motorists, particularly those unfamiliar with the route, to plan their travels during the day.

Concession Operations Manager Thania Dhoogra says, “As we approach the weekend before Christmas, traffic volumes on the N3 toll route continue to be reported as busy and are likely to increase over the next few days.”

The advisory emphasizes that the southbound direction towards KZN is expected to experience, particularly busy traffic, but motorists are cautioned that increases in the northbound direction are also probable.

“N3TC (N3 Toll Concession) recommends that all motorists plan in advance for long-distance trips, considering possible congestion and delays,” adds Dhooga.

