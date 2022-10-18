The N3 Toll Concession says there are reports of protests near Mooi River in Kwazulu Natal which may affect traffic on the N3 highway.

The Concession says in a brief statement that police are on the scene.

It has urged motorists to be on the alert and approach the area with caution.

In May, a man was shot and killed during a protest in Mooi River.

It’s alleged that community members embarked on a protest action at Bruntville near the Mooi River Toll Plaza when the man was shot by unknown suspects.

Police spokesperson Nqobile Gwala,”At half past five police received a complaint of a 26-year-old man who was protesting that he has been shot by unknown suspects on Greytown road. The victim sustained gunshot wounds to the chest and was declared dead at the scene. The motive for the killing is unknown at this stage. Police are monitoring the Mooi River area and charges of murder and public violence are being investigated by Mooi River police station.”