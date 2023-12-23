13 lives lost in separate crashes in Mpumalanga

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The number of road crash fatalities has risen to 13 in the last 24 hours in three separate incidents in the Mpumalanga province. This as four more people have been killed when a mini bus taxi and a sedan collided on the R23 road between Val and Standerton in Mpumalanga.

Earlier six people who were in a minibus travelling from Johannesburg to Mozambique were killed on the Barberton Badplaas road. While another three died in a crash between Val and Standerton.

Spokesperson for the Department of Community Safety, Security and Liaison Moeti Mmusi has urged motorists to drive cautiously as most roads are experiencing high traffic volumes.

“Four of the deceased were occupants in the sedan and they include the driver. There are three male adults and one child. The driver of the taxi sustained serious injuries and was subsequently rushed to the nearby hospital for further treatment. It is not clear as to what caused this crash, however, dangerous overtaking and disregard for the rules can not be ruled out at this point.”

13 fatalities in the last 24 hours in the Mpumalanga: