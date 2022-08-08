One foreign national who is believed to be an illegal miner has been arrested by the police in Mohlakeng, Randfontein in Gauteng’s West Rand.

Community members are protesting in the area, calling for a total shutdown of illegal mines. The recent gang rape of 8 women, allegedly by Zama Zamas in the area, has prompted protest action in several areas.

Residents are outraged and say they want illegal miners out of South Africa.

A woman who joined protest action on Monday morning says, they are not safe as illegal miners are engaged in criminal activity.

“The zama zamas must go out. We are sick and tired of them! We are not safe with them. They rob our children, they rape our children. We are so tired, they must go, all of them. The illegal mines must be closed. As a community, we are tired, they must go right now,” says the woman.

The Police ministry is leading an anti-crime imbizo in the West Rand:

#PoliceMinistry As part of ongoing police efforts to combat illicit mining and associated crimes in the West Rand, the SAPS will step up police operations, deploy necessary resources and specialised units to curb #IllegalMining and related crimes. NP https://t.co/nGU5miPb2D pic.twitter.com/yWOqn84xUx — SA Police Service 🇿🇦 (@SAPoliceService) August 7, 2022