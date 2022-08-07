Police Minister Bheki Cele is currently meeting with the community of Kagiso, west of Johannesburg.

This is part of his two-day imbizo in the area following the gang rape of eight women allegedly by illegal miners last week.

The community subsequently went on the rampage torching property where they believed illegal miners lived.

One person died during the protests.

On Saturday, Cele engaged residents of West Village and told them that his department would not allow the country to be turned into a den of criminals.

“There must be a law in the country, I’m told that raping here has been turned into a hobby. General Mawela, I would request that we send a special team of detectives to come and deal with these court cases of rape here,” says Cele.

Minister Bheki Cele calls on officials to serve their communities diligently: