Speakers at the funeral of the late anti-apartheid activist and former President of the Pan Africanist Congress of Azania, Dr Motsoko Pheko, have lamented the slow pace of land redistribution in the country, 30 years after democracy.

The Special Provincial Funeral service of Pheko, who died two weeks ago at the age of 93, is currently underway at Hurlingham in northern Johannesburg.

Paying tribute to Pheko, the PAC’s Raymond Kgagudi says it is dissipating that Pheko’s wish has not yet been realized.

“The return of the land to its rightful owners and equitable distribution of land has never been realized. Hence, the former PAC President Dr Pheko called the 1994 negotiations and 1996 negotiations as a colossal fraud, the fees must fall generation agreeing with Dr Pheko equally maintained that 1994 changed nothing. A leader with upright character, and a consuming love for African people. It is what Dr Pheko stood for.”

Pheko has been accorded a Special Provincial Funeral by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The struggle veteran served as a member of parliament for ten years on different portfolio committees.

The portfolios include International Relations, Safety and Security, Justice and Constitutional Development, and Culture, Arts, Science, and Technology committees.

He also served as the PAC’s representative at the United Nations during his political career.

He also authored numerous books documenting his political history. His works include Land Is Money And Power, The True History of Robben Island Must Be Preserved and The History of Sharpeville Must Be Told among others.