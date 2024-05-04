Dr Motsoko Pheko to be laid to rest today

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Anti-apartheid activist and former President of the Pan Africanist Congress, Dr Motsoko Pheko will be laid to rest today.

Pheko who was an author, lawyer, historian and academic passed away two weeks ago at the age of 93.

The funeral service of the struggle veteran will take place in Rosebank in northern Johannesburg this morning.

Pheko has been accorded a Special Provincial Funeral by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The struggle veteran served as a member of parliament for ten years on different portfolio committees.

The portfolios include International Relations, Safety and Security, Justice and Constitutional Development, and Culture, Arts, Science, and Technology committees.

He also served as the PAC’s representative at the United Nations during his political career.

He also authored numerous books documenting his political history. His works include Land Is Money And Power, The True History of Robben Island Must Be Preserved and The History of Sharpeville Must Be Told among others.

Pheko has been praised from all corners and hailed for his rich contribution to the fight against apartheid.

VIDEO | Dr Motsoko Pheko was described as a distinguished man:

