Gauteng Premier to lead engagement between govt and taxi industry

Gauteng Premier, Panyaza Lesufi is expected to lead an engagement between the Provincial Government and the Gauteng Taxi Industry at Rhema Bible Church in Randburg North of Johannesburg this morning.

The meeting seeks to foster collaboration and develop solutions to enhance the efficiency, safety and sustainability of the taxi industry in Gauteng.

The gathering comes in the wake of violent and deadly disputes between the Witwatersrand Taxi Association (Wata) and the Nancefield Dube-West Taxi Association (Nanduwe) which saw the two groups operations suspended intermittently.

Gauteng Premier Spokesperson, Sizwe Pamla says, “Transport and mobility play an important role in the economic growth of Gauteng and therefore this engagement will ensure that the taxi industry shares in the vision of building and growing Gauteng.”

