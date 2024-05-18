Ramakgopa highlights approval of Electricity Bill

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Electricity Minister Dr Kgosientsho Ramakgopa has announced that the approval of the Electricity Regulation Amendment Bill by the National Council of Provinces this week is expected to facilitate much-needed new power generation capacity.

“The establishment of the National Transmission Company of SA is going to make it possible for Eskom to cease to be a monopoly on the generation side. it will do a number of things. The first one is that it’s going to introduce competition. And once it introduces competition it means there is going to be significant technology, adoption and if there is significant technology adoption you are going to introduce greater levels of efficiency, and electricity is likely going to be cheaper.”

Speaking on the progress in stabilising the national energy grid, Ramakgopa says the current focus is on improving the efficiencies of six power stations that are responsible for at least seventy percent of the country’s energy losses.

“We don’t go all over the place, we have a 14 fleet of power stations but there are six that are responsible for this problem. What I am saying is that, once we fix the six then we turn around. Three of them have graduated from being problem power stations. Kusile has graduated, and amaJuba has graduated. They are some of the best-performing power stations.”