City of Johannesburg introduces self-service meter readings

The City of Johannesburg says residents can now submit their water and electricity meter readings themselves using the e-Joburg self-help portal.

The City says the new service will reduce customer frustrations. There have been frustrations and complaints about the City’s billing crisis which saw customers complaining about high water and electricity bills received from the City.

The City’s Nkosana Lekotjolo explains, “Residents can provide a photo of their own meter readings they have taken via the e-Joburg self-help website at their nearest walk-in Customer Service Centre via the Call Centre or email to any of the regional email addresses specific to their region. The City advises that should residents notice a sudden rise in their water bill to immediately address it, by calling professionals who will be able to assess possible water leaks which might not be visible at the time.”

