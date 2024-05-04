German national appears in court on human trafficking, fraud charges

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A German national appeared briefly in the Kempton Park Magistrate’s Court on charges relating to the trafficking of persons and fraud.

Border Management Authorities apprehended 54-four-year-old Joachim Will and two Madagascan women as they attempted to board a flight to Croatia last month.

Will allegedly recruited women, aged 29 and 32, through a dating site and lured them with the promise of employment and a lucrative monthly salary.

Gauteng Hawks spokesperson Philani Nkwalase says Will provided the women with false passports.

“Moreover, he facilitated their travel to South Africa, where they met and reportedly provided them with fraudulent Italian passports for their travel from South Africa to Croatia. In light of these developments, other role players were activated to ensure that the victims are transferred to a place of safety.”

The case against Will was postponed to May 10, 2024, for a formal bail application.