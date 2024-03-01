Two suspects arrested for human trafficking in Limpopo

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Two human trafficking suspects have been arrested in Botlokwa, Limpopo, after they were allegedly found transporting 24 undocumented Ethiopian nationals destined for Gauteng.

The victims were allegedly smuggled through the Beitbridge border post in Musina.

Both the suspects and the victims will face the charge of contravening the Immigration Act when they appear in court.

The suspects and the human trafficking victims were enroute to Gauteng when they were arrested on the R81.

Police say they passed through the Beitbridge border post and upon inspecting two vehicles, they discovered a total of 24 undocumented Ethiopian male nationals being transported by vehicles with Gauteng registration numbers.

Both drivers were undocumented Ethiopian nationals.

The suspects and the victims have been detained.

