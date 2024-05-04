ANC has taken the correct approach to summon Zuma: Mbeki

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Former President Thabo Mbeki says the African National Congress (ANC) has taken the correct approach in summoning his successor and former ANC President Jacob Zuma to the National Disciplinary Committee.

Zuma who is now uMkhonto weSizwe Party leader is expected to appear before a disciplinary hearing on Tuesday next week.

Mbeki is currently campaigning in the greater Tshwane region ahead of the May 29 polls.

It’s the first time Mbeki has publicly campaigned since 2007.

In an effort to try and secure ANC Votes, Mbeki started his visit to the area yesterday and will be meeting with other ANC veterans and engaging with the public today.

“I think it’s the correct procedure for the ANC, I think it’s important that it must stick to its own rules and its own Constitution. And since clearly he (Zuma) has committed what would be an act of ill-discipline, that he should indeed appear before a disciplinary committee. I think that is correct.”

