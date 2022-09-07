State witness in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial, Sergeant Thabo Mosia, says he was surprised when former police Brigadier Johan Ndlovu refused to work with him at the crime scene where the soccer star was shot.

Mosia will be back in the witness box at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, on Wednesday morning, where five men are on trial for allegedly killing the star goalie in 2014 during an alleged robbery at the home of his then-girlfriend, Kelly Khumalo.

He will answer more questions on the contradictions between his statement and the late Ndlovu’s statement in the second docket.

The statement has been admitted into the record as hearsay evidence, following an application by counsel for the fifth accused, Advocate Zandile Mshololo.

In evidence in chief, Mosia repeatedly testified about Ndlovu instructing him on what to do when he arrived at the crime scene, but Ndlovu seemingly distanced himself from any involvement with Mosia.

Adv Mshololo: “Brigadier Ndlovu denies any involvement with you at the crime scene.”

Moisa: “It’s surprising, I also don’t understand why.”

Ndlovu passed away before the trial began.