The South African Prisoners’ Organisation for Human Rights (Sapohr), says the stabbing of Janusz Walus is a mere set-up.

Another inmate stabbed Walus in the Kgoshi Mampuru prison in Pretoria on Tuesday.

The incident comes days before he is due to be released on parole after nearly 30 years in jail.

Walus gunned down the former South African Communist Party (SACP) secretary-general Chris Hani in 1993.

On Monday last week, the Constitutional Court found that the Justice Minister Ronald Lamola’s March 2020 decision refusing Walus parole was irrational.

The court ordered Lamola to release Walus within 10 days.

Sapohr spokesperson Golden Miles Bhudu says the stabbing of Walus is a desperate attempt to attract attention.

“The stabbing of Janusz Walus I think is a set up, it is pre-meditated. It wants to attract maximum attention about their plight. [Walus] was supposed to be released 10 to 15 years ago. It is just to attract attention so that we start to talk about it and you will get the story after the [stabbing] story. He was not really stabbed, he was scratched, because if they wanted to kill him, they could have stabbed and killed him,” adds Bhudu.

