Shame on you: ANC accused of taking sides in Israel-Palestine clash

The South African Zionist Federation (SAZF) has accused the South African government and the ruling party of taking sides in the Israel-Palestine conflict.
They held a pro-Israel gathering in Johannesburg to honour the Israeli civilians, who perished in the Hamas attacks.
They say instead the South African authorities should call for peace between the warring factions.
Chairperson of Zionist Federation Chairperson, Rowan Polovin says this is disappointing from SA government.
Political Analyst Khanyi Magubane on the developments in South Africa and Middle East politics: