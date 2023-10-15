Shame on you: ANC accused of taking sides in Israel-Palestine clash

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

The South African Zionist Federation (SAZF) has accused the South African government and the ruling party of taking sides in the Israel-Palestine conflict.

They held a pro-Israel gathering in Johannesburg to honour the Israeli civilians, who perished in the Hamas attacks.

They say instead the South African authorities should call for peace between the warring factions.

Chairperson of Zionist Federation Chairperson, Rowan Polovin says this is disappointing from SA government.

“I say this to those who have been trying to justify these heinous crimes, who rationalised that slaughtering and abducting of innocent women and children in their homes as a legitimate reaction to some alleged policy of the Jews state or her government. I say this to President Ramaphosa and ANC leaders with Palestinian scarves, as they did yesterday morning, pledging solidarity to the Palestinians who murdered Jews, shame on you.”

