Israel determined to ensure the safety of its civilians: Ambassador

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

The Israeli ambassador to South Africa, Eliav Belotsercovsky, says his country is determined to ensure that civilians are protected in its conflict with Hamas.

Israeli is preparing for a ground offensive against the militant group.

It says a three-hour window will open shortly to allow residents of northern Gaza to move to safe areas in the south.

Members of South African Zionist Federation have gathered in Johannesburg in memory of Israeli civilians who died in the Hamas recent attack.

Belotsercovsky has also called on Hamas to release the hostages.

“Hamas can easily stop this suffering of the population of Gaza. It can release the hostages. It can stop the missiles, it’s aim is the destruction of the Israel state.”

Israel-Hamas Conflict | SA Jewish community to stand with Israel:

Israel-Hamas Conflict | Update from Tel Aviv as Israeli troops prepare for ground assault: