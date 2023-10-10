ANC calls for end to violence in Israel, Palestine

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

The African National Congress (ANC) International Relations Subcommittee Deputy Chairperson, Obed Bapela, says Israel is to blame for the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

Hundreds of people are reported to have died on both sides in what started as Hamas’ unexpected missile attack on Israel.

Bapela says the party is calling for an immediate end to the violence.

“The Israel side has been provocative all along, annexing more and more land of what was originally the borders agreed at international level in 1967. The Palestinians are feeling oppressed, and they are definitely oppressed. There’s an apartheid regime going on there, searches at all given points and property seized now and then and annexation continues. This obviously aggrieved Palestinians, who are in a struggle to gain independence and a desperate people who want independence will organise themselves in whatever form until they are free.”

Religious bodies

South African Council of Churches General Secretary, Bishop Malusi Mpumlwana, says the Israel-Palestine conflict must be addressed to avoid more bloodshed.

Mpumlwana, who once visited both Israel and Palestine, says faith based organisations can play an important role in bringing the warring factions to the negotiating table.

UNSG repsonse

Meanwhile, United Nations Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, says he recognises the legitimate concerns of Palestinians and Israel’s security concerns; and is alarmed and distressed by the actions from both sides.

He urged all parties to immediately cease these attacks and release all hostages.

Guterres said that while he recognises the legitimate grievances of the Palestinian people, nothing could justify acts of terror and the killing, maiming and abduction of civilians.

In the video below, journalist, media and political activist in the Occupied Palestinian Territory of Gaza, Motea Abumsabeh, provides us an update on the Hamas-Israel conflict: