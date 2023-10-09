Bishop Mpumlwana calls for peace in Mideast

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

South African Council of Churches General Secretary Bishop Malusi Mpumlwana says the Israel-Palestine conflict must be addressed to avoid more bloodshed.

Mpumlwana, who once visited both Israel and Palestine, says Faith Based Organisations can play an important role in bringing the warring factions to the negotiating table.

Hundreds of civilians have been killed and scores injured during these attacks. Mpumlwana spoke to SABC on the margins of the Interfaith Forum of South Africa in Ekurhuleni.

” What we are asking for is please let’s help establish peace. We are prepared to strive for that. What happened this past weekend is just one example after an example. We condemn all the violence and really would like to see ability to come together. What Hamas did the other day is not going to bring peace is going to bring a cycle of violence, it is going to be greater suffering for both Palestinians in Gaza and elsewhere and the Israel citizens.”

Meanwhile, Egypt is in close contact with Israel and Hamas to try to prevent further escalation in fighting between them.

Several international air carriers have suspended flight services to and from Tel Aviv.

260 bodies have been found where a concert was held in Israel.