State witness Tumelo Madlala will continue to testify in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial in the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on Thursday morning.

Madlala has been angered by the suggestion that there were no intruders in the house in which Meyiwa was shot and killed.

Madlala, who was present when the soccer star was shot, was being cross-examined by defence lawyer, Sipho Ramosepele.

Five men are accused of murdering Meyiwa at singer Kelly Khumalo’s parental home in Vosloorus in Ekurhuleni in October 2014.

Ramosepele accused Madlala of lying about how Meyiwa was shot.

Ramosepele: “I will put it to you that there were no intruders that entered the house on 26 October 2014 when Senzo was shot and killed.”

Madlala: “If that is what you saying then tell me now … what you are saying is lies. Look, I apologise if it sounds as if I’m being disrespectful, I don’t have time to play. It feels good to you because you don’t know what I underwent because of this case.”

Tumelo Madlala takes the stand at his friend Senzo Meyiwa’s murder trial: