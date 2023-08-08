Defence council Sipho Ramosepele, who is representing two of the accused, has questioned Tumelo Madlala about the sequence of events before the gun went off.

Madlala, a friend of the soccer star Senzo Meyiwa, was present when Meyiwa was shot and killed at his then girlfriend, Kelly Khumalo’s mother’s home in Vosloorus, east of Johannesburg.

Advocate Ramosepele: “You said the second suspect had something in his hand. Did you observe what it was?”

Madlala: “No I didn’t observe, I just saw how Senzo was holding him.”

Advocate Ramosepele: “Did you see any weapon?”

Madlala: “I wouldn’t have been able to observe everything I was frightened.”

Advocate Ramosepele: “Mthokozisi said he saw a knife; did you see it?”

Madlala: “No I did not observe the knife. Whatever Mthokosizi said is what he observed.”

Five men are on trial for the murder of the Bafana Bafana soccer star in 2014.

On Monday, Madlala testified that one of the investigating officers Joyce Buthelezi wanted him to change his statement and state that there were no intruders who entered the house.

“Ever since…I have never changed my statements, the initial statement that I have furnished, it had always been like that. and until such time I pass on, I would never change my statement. I don’t see the need of me lying before this honourable court. I want to emphasise that there’s people that got into the house.”